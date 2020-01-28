Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ARCO. Bank of America raised shares of Arcos Dorados from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bradesco Corretora reissued a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Shares of ARCO stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,273. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Arcos Dorados has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $749.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 2,158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 537,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 513,752 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 39,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 42,122 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 107,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados

