ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives $35.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCB. TheStreet downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.43. The stock had a trading volume of 142,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,733. The company has a market capitalization of $668.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $41.87.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $787.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.16 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ArcBest will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 280.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 14.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 6.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

