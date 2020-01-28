ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) Short Interest Up 52.2% in January

ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,100 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the December 31st total of 232,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other ARC Document Solutions news, Director Mark W. Mealy purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Also, insider Jackson James 250,000 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. Insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 63,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 150,925 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 27.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 13,851 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARC traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,355. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $59.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.74. ARC Document Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.10 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 0.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information that have been produced in the past.

