Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.80.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Sunday, December 22nd.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,902,000 after buying an additional 17,339 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth $1,026,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 41,426.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $208,881,000 after buying an additional 2,577,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.60. 1,677,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,621. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $99.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Aptiv’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

