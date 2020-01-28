Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Short Interest Down 70.4% in January

Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,500 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the December 31st total of 572,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several research firms have commented on APTX. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Aptinyx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.
In other Aptinyx news, Director Adam Koppel acquired 3,333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norbert G. Riedel acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,617. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,470,507 shares of company stock valued at $13,427,412. 8.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
APTX stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.19.
Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,523.09% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Aptinyx
Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.
