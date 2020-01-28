Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Short Interest Down 70.4% in January

Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,500 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the December 31st total of 572,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on APTX. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Aptinyx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

In other Aptinyx news, Director Adam Koppel acquired 3,333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norbert G. Riedel acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,617. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,470,507 shares of company stock valued at $13,427,412. 8.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTX. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 15.9% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 56.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 263,458 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 21.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 306,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 54,967 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 91.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 48,074 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTX stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.19.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,523.09% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

