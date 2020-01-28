Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,515 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 130.4% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 71,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 40,531 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.5% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $5,090,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,866,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.62.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMAT opened at $59.05 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

