APN Property Group (ASX:APD) Shares Down 1.6%

APN Property Group Ltd. (ASX:APD)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.63 ($0.44) and last traded at A$0.63 ($0.45), 144,943 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.64 ($0.45).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The company has a market cap of $200.35 million and a PE ratio of 13.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.54.

In other APN Property Group news, insider Christopher Aylward bought 113,784 shares of APN Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.61 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$69,408.24 ($49,225.70).

APN Property Group Limited operates as a real estate investment fund manager in Australia and internationally. It operates through Real Estate Securities Funds, Industrial Real Estate Fund, Direct Real Estate Funds, and Investment Revenue segments. The company manages open ended properties securities funds, listed property trusts, fixed term Australian funds, and wholesale funds.

