Apex (CPX) Market Cap Hits $929,267.00

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Apex token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Bitbns, Switcheo Network and Bit-Z. Apex has a total market capitalization of $929,267.00 and $14,153.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Apex has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00017032 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003270 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Token Profile

Apex (CRYPTO:CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,588,027 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Apex is apex.chinapex.com . Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, LBank, Bit-Z and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

