Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AIV. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $53.58 on Tuesday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $47.55 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.01.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.73 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 37.98%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,911,786.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,879 shares in the company, valued at $14,386,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 52.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

