Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Short Interest Update

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 983,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of AIV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.46. 334,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,921. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.01. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $47.55 and a one year high of $55.49.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.73 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 37.98%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIV. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, CEO Terry Considine sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,535,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,372,578.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 89.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 421,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,959,000 after acquiring an additional 198,851 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 165,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 21.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.