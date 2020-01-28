Analyzing Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) & Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR)

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) and Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kezar Life Sciences and Nature’s Sunshine Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Nature’s Sunshine Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kezar Life Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 400.00%. Given Kezar Life Sciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kezar Life Sciences is more favorable than Nature’s Sunshine Products.

Profitability

This table compares Kezar Life Sciences and Nature’s Sunshine Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences N/A -31.92% -29.07% Nature’s Sunshine Products 0.77% 4.65% 2.76%

Volatility & Risk

Kezar Life Sciences has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nature’s Sunshine Products has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kezar Life Sciences and Nature’s Sunshine Products’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences N/A N/A -$23.17 million ($2.26) -1.33 Nature’s Sunshine Products $364.81 million 0.53 -$850,000.00 N/A N/A

Nature’s Sunshine Products has higher revenue and earnings than Kezar Life Sciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.2% of Kezar Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Nature’s Sunshine Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Kezar Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Nature’s Sunshine Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nature’s Sunshine Products beats Kezar Life Sciences on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc., a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia; Central and Eastern Europe; and NSP China. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision. It also provides immunity, cardiovascular, and digestive products; and personal care products, including oils and lotions, aloe vera gels, herbal shampoos, herbal skin treatment, toothpastes, and skin cleansers, as well as weight management products. The company offers its products under the Nature's Sunshine and Synergy WorldWide brands through a sales force of independent managers and distributors. Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.