Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (DBVT)

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ: DBVT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/25/2020 – DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/18/2020 – DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/13/2020 – DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

1/8/2020 – DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.00.

1/3/2020 – DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/27/2019 – DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/21/2019 – DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/19/2019 – DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

12/19/2019 – DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2019 – DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2019 – DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

DBVT opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.91. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Get DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 4th quarter valued at $728,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 4th quarter valued at $4,601,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 417,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 245,364 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.