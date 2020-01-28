Analysts Set Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT at $44.53

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.53.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.19. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $60.90.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.39 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 402.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,072 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.