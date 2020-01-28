Analysts Set Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Target Price at $105.79

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.79.

DGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

DGX opened at $109.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.59 and a 200-day moving average of $103.99. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $109.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $857,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,321 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 108.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.