Analysts Set National Grid plc (LON:NG) Price Target at GBX 977.70

Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 977.70 ($12.86).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.63) price objective (up previously from GBX 900 ($11.84)) on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 980 ($12.89) price objective on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,010 ($13.29) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of National Grid to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.50) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Get National Grid alerts:

LON:NG opened at GBX 1,004.60 ($13.21) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.36. National Grid has a 1-year low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,018.30 ($13.40). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 954.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 890.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 16.57 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.12%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.