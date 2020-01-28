Analysts Set Kering (EPA:KER) Target Price at €597.71

Shares of Kering (EPA:KER) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €597.71 ($695.02).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KER shares. UBS Group set a €645.00 ($750.00) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €600.00 ($697.67) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €540.00 ($627.91) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America set a €635.00 ($738.37) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($732.56) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of Kering stock traded up €7.20 ($8.37) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €559.80 ($650.93). The company had a trading volume of 205,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €581.42 and a 200 day moving average price of €510.14. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($485.35).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.