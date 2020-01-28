Analysts Set Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) PT at $361.31

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $361.31.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $337.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of HUM stock traded up $7.13 on Friday, reaching $354.04. The company had a trading volume of 283,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Humana has a one year low of $225.65 and a one year high of $376.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $362.90 and its 200 day moving average is $310.19.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.45. Humana had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $5,184,708.99. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 7,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.60, for a total value of $2,570,227.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,071,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

