Analysts Set G4S plc (LON:GFS) Price Target at GBX 239

G4S plc (LON:GFS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 239 ($3.14).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GFS shares. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of G4S in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on G4S in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 285 ($3.75) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of G4S in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut G4S to a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on G4S from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of LON:GFS opened at GBX 201.20 ($2.65) on Friday. G4S has a twelve month low of GBX 165.75 ($2.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 241.80 ($3.18). The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 210.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 198.48.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

