Analysts Set Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) PT at $20.86

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Dana in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

In other Dana news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 32,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $572,264.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,076.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $176,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,015 shares in the company, valued at $123,604.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,851 shares of company stock worth $1,367,964 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 3,016.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,310,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,646 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 722.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,673 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,040,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,673,000 after purchasing an additional 906,329 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,602,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,896,000 after purchasing an additional 842,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,102,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,115,000 after purchasing an additional 519,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAN opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dana will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

