Analysts Set $11.25 Price Target for EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY)

EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $11.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.17) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given EuroDry an industry rank of 40 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get EuroDry alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on EDRY shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of EuroDry in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

EuroDry stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of -0.92. EuroDry has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.11. EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that EuroDry will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EuroDry (EDRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.