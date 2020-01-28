Analysts Set $10.50 Target Price for Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP)

Shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $10.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Harvest Capital Credit an industry rank of 17 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

In other Harvest Capital Credit news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.77% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HCAP stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.81. 18,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,347. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 10.90. The company has a market cap of $52.45 million, a PE ratio of 97.89 and a beta of 0.64. Harvest Capital Credit has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $11.36.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Research analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Harvest Capital Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

