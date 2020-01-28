Analysts Expect J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Announce $1.09 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) will announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for J B Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $1.05. J B Hunt Transport Services also reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will report full year earnings of $5.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow J B Hunt Transport Services.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.99%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Stephens cut their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. BidaskClub downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

In other news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $12,022,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,583,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,350,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total transaction of $302,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,153,169. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,722,810 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 339,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,525,000 after purchasing an additional 26,803 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth $27,881,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 303,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 281,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,183,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $25,360,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $1.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.86. 702,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,170. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $83.64 and a 12-month high of $122.29. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 21.27%.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J B Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.