Analysts Expect Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) will report $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. Hanover Insurance Group reported sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group will report full year sales of $4.77 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hanover Insurance Group.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share.

THG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Hanover Insurance Group stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,426. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.54. Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $107.39 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.38 and a 200 day moving average of $133.83.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total value of $86,192.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $914,671.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

