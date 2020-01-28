Analysts Anticipate Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) to Post $1.63 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) to announce $1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported earnings per share of $1.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year earnings of $6.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $6.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $415.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.73.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,338. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.29. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $99.30 and a 12 month high of $140.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,665.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,539 shares in the company, valued at $33,639,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 5,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,675 shares of company stock worth $1,316,633 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 73.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

