Analysts Anticipate Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) will post ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 796.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 955,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 147,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

GLMD stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.61. 58,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,000. The company has a market cap of $121.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 22.78, a current ratio of 22.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $9.37.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

