Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Gap Down to $117.57

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $120.49, but opened at $117.57. Analog Devices shares last traded at $112.21, with a volume of 2,737,779 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.89.

The stock has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $210,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,434,585.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,484.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,320 shares of company stock valued at $12,275,687. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 288,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73,807 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 150.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1,880.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

