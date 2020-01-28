AmsterdamCoin (AMS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.00

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. AmsterdamCoin has a total market cap of $31,837.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AmsterdamCoin has traded 55.5% lower against the dollar. One AmsterdamCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AmsterdamCoin alerts:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin Profile

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin . AmsterdamCoin’s official website is amsterdamcoin.com

Buying and Selling AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmsterdamCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmsterdamCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AmsterdamCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmsterdamCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.