Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Trimmed by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. lowered its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 1.1% of VeraBank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.11.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $225.35. 1,038,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,167. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

