Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,588 shares during the quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 39,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in Amgen by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 43,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $225.55. 1,073,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,167. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.77. The stock has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amgen from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.11.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

