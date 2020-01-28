AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates temperature-controlled warehouses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and Canada. Americold Realty Trust is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COLD. Berenberg Bank cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

NYSE:COLD traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.04. 1,844,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.01, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.51. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $40.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $466.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $47,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 316.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 18,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

