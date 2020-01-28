American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Stake Raised by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

NYSE:AWK opened at $135.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.36 and a fifty-two week high of $136.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.05.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, December 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.