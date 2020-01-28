American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,300 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 95,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in American National BankShares by 29,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in American National BankShares in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in American National BankShares by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in American National BankShares in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in American National BankShares in the 2nd quarter worth $401,000. Institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens started coverage on shares of American National BankShares in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $395.97 million, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average is $36.58. American National BankShares has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

