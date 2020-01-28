American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.37 and last traded at $26.11, 21,565,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 99% from the average session volume of 10,815,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.64.

AAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen set a $36.00 target price on American Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.85.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.59.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,194 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.