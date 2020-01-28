Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Analysts predict that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will report $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Amdocs posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year sales of $4.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amdocs.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Amdocs by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Robecosam AG increased its position in Amdocs by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Amdocs by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOX stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.52. 563,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,674. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.40. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $75.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.61 and a 200 day moving average of $67.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.01%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amdocs (DOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.