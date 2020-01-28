Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Amazon.com by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,564,873,000 after purchasing an additional 219,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 314.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,566,000 after acquiring an additional 118,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,058,685,000 after acquiring an additional 40,404 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,828.34 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,566.76 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.00 billion, a PE ratio of 80.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,839.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,814.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,181.72.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

