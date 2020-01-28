AltraVue Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

AltraVue Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 550,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Landec makes up about 3.1% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in Landec were worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Landec by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,200,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,916,000 after buying an additional 407,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after acquiring an additional 218,927 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 1,375.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 903,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 842,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 405,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Landec stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,760. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $332.92 million, a PE ratio of -31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.75. Landec Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Landec Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LNDC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Landec in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barrington Research cut shares of Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Burgess acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $51,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert D. Bolles acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $40,622.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,478.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,900 shares of company stock worth $195,626 over the last three months. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

