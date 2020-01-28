AltraVue Capital LLC Trims Holdings in AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX)

AltraVue Capital LLC trimmed its position in AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. AdvanSix comprises about 1.5% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. AltraVue Capital LLC owned about 0.55% of AdvanSix worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 271.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASIX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,049. AdvanSix Inc has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $34.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.82.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). AdvanSix had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $70,590.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,857.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon Spurlin acquired 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $53,179.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,347.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,270 shares of company stock worth $225,170 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ASIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

