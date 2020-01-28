AltraVue Capital LLC Sells 11,940 Shares of Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO)

AltraVue Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,211,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,940 shares during the period. Avid Bioservices makes up about 8.4% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $16,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 11.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 3,584.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 804,833 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the third quarter valued at $118,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 9.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 87,955 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 118.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. 45.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

CDMO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 52,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,150. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Avid Bioservices Inc has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 2.78.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avid Bioservices Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDMO shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. First Analysis raised Avid Bioservices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.