AltraVue Capital LLC Acquires 253,120 Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA)

AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,546,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,120 shares during the quarter. SIGA Technologies comprises about 6.0% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC owned about 3.14% of SIGA Technologies worth $12,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 264.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 74,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIGA stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.22. 26,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,165. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $7.17.

SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter.

In other SIGA Technologies news, Director Paul G. Savas bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. Also, CEO Phillip Louis Gomez III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Insiders acquired 35,000 shares of company stock worth $151,900 over the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SIGA Technologies, Inc is engaged in the development and commercialization of solutions for various unmet medical needs and biothreats. The Company’s lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug that targets orthopoxviruses infections. TPOXX is a small-molecule drug delivered to the Strategic Stockpile under the Project BioShield Act of 2004 (Project BioShield).

