Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives $10.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Alphatec from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Alphatec from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

NASDAQ ATEC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.42. 1,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,736. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $390.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 151.54% and a negative net margin of 47.55%. The company had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 794,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,847. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Rydin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $141,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,846.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,000 shares of company stock worth $921,200. Insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 9.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 276,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

