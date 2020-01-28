Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Short Interest Update

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,900 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the December 31st total of 504,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ ALLT opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. Allot Communications has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $335.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.92 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $27.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.70 million. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

