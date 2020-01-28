Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$58.00 to C$59.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment traded as high as C$55.66 and last traded at C$55.59, with a volume of 27920 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$55.46.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.93.

In related news, Director Michael R. Emory acquired 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$50.94 per share, with a total value of C$108,497.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,246 shares in the company, valued at C$8,671,990.75. Also, Director Gerald R. Connor sold 7,212 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.86, for a total value of C$388,452.74.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$52.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$52.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

