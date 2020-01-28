Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1375 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of AP.UN opened at C$55.46 on Tuesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$46.30 and a 12 month high of C$55.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$52.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion and a PE ratio of 12.07.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

In related news, Director Gerald R. Connor sold 7,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.86, for a total value of C$388,452.74. Also, Director Michael R. Emory bought 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$50.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,497.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,246 shares in the company, valued at C$8,671,990.75.

AP.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.93.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.