Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (AP.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on February 18th

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1375 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$55.54. The company had a trading volume of 50,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.63, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$52.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$52.31. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$46.30 and a 52-week high of C$55.60.

Several analysts have commented on AP.UN shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities downgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.93.

In other news, Director Gerald R. Connor sold 7,212 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.86, for a total value of C$388,452.74. Also, Director Michael R. Emory bought 2,130 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$50.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,497.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,671,990.75.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

