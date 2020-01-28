Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.
Alliant Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Alliant Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 62.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alliant Energy to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.5%.
Alliant Energy stock opened at $58.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $59.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.
LNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.
Alliant Energy Company Profile
Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
