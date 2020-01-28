Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Alliant Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Alliant Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 62.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alliant Energy to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.5%.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $58.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $59.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $990.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

LNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

