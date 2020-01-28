Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Issues Earnings Results

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $453.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.00 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Alliance Resource Partners updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

ARLP stock opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, CAO Robert J. Fouch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,750.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 44.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on Alliance Resource Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Alliance Resource Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

