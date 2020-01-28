Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Trading 5.3% Higher

Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.82 and last traded at $73.60, 558,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 57% from the average session volume of 356,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.89.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.54 and a beta of -1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.58.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that Allakos Inc will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Allakos in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 972.0% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 346,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,255,000 after purchasing an additional 314,284 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the third quarter worth approximately $3,118,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 13.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 13.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

