Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.20

Shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.20 and traded as high as $37.76. Alico shares last traded at $37.27, with a volume of 1,121 shares changing hands.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alico from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

The company has a market cap of $275.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.20.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter. Alico had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 30.95%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

In other Alico news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 7,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $254,805.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $47,895.04. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $335,970. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alico by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 96,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alico by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 39,856 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Alico during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alico by 329.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Alico by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

About Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which comprise contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

