Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a $260.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $250.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on APD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $245.06.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD stock opened at $233.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. Air Products & Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $158.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.61. The firm has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.73.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 18,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 521,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,466,000 after buying an additional 34,644 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.