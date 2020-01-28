AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) declared a jan 20 dividend on Thursday, January 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 87.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.0%.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 84.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis acquired 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $125,097.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.25 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.46.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.